Wisconsin reports 3rd virus death; mayors urge primary delay

Wisconsin has reported a third coronavirus-related death and a bipartisan trio of mayors is objecting to proceeding with the April 7 presidential primary.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it is investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection.

The mayors of Appleton, Green Bay and Neenah meanwhile urged a delay to the April 7 election and to make it mail-in ballots only. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders haven't indicated that they will alter the election.

Also Friday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett became the latest politician to self-quarantine because of exposure to the virus.