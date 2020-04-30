Wisconsin reports largest single day jump in new COVID-19 cases

New numbers from the Department of Health Services saw Wisconsin record its largest one day increase in confirmed cases so far. According to its daily tracker, 334 more people tested positive in the state. Those new cases bring the total statewide to 6,854 and is slightly higher than the 331-increase reported on Saturday.

In Brown County, 86 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown Co. pushed the northeast Wisconsin county over one thousand, making it the second county in the state in the four digits, DHS figures show. Additionally, Rock County nears 200 confirmed cases after reporting 15 more positive tests Thursday, the agency’s latest daily update shows. Dane Co., however, only reported four new cases, bringing it to 428.

DHS noted that 2,764 people tested negative, meaning more than ten percent of the total number of tests recorded Thursday came back positive, which is also the highest ratio reported since Saturday.

For the second straight day, eight new deaths were reported across the state. So far, DHS numbers show 316 people have died and 1,512 have had to be hospitalized at some point. The hospitalization figure makes up approximately 22 percent of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a percentage that has been falling as testing ramped up.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,057 / 3

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 428 / 22

Dodge: 33 / 1

Grant: 37 / 6

Green: 12 / 0

Green Lake: 2 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 45 / 0

Juneau: 17 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,940 / 181

Richland: 12 / 2

Rock: 198 / 6

Sauk: 45 / 3

Waukesha: 336 / 19