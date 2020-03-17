Wisconsin sees increase in absentee ballot requests

MyVote Wisconsin says that as of March 17, municipal clerks have received more than 173,000 absentee applications. Those requests exceed that of the past three of the last four Spring Elections.

“We are encouraged that so many voters are requesting absentee ballots already, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. She urged anyone who isn’t currently registered and wants to vote absentee for April 7 to act immediately – by Wednesday, March 18.

To access the MyVote Wisconsin website, click here.