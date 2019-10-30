Wisconsin senator calls for decriminalization of marijuana

Wisconsin Senator Fred Risser is introducing legislation that would decriminalize 28 grams or less of marijuana in the state of Wisconsin.

Sen. Risser is proposing this legislation along with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Rep. Sheila Stubba. David Crowley and Dave Considine.

“I believe it is important to emphasize the distinction between decriminalization and legalization,” said Risser. “Decriminalizing marijuana simply means we are asking law enforcement to stop arresting folks for having small amounts of marijuana. For context, 28 grams of marijuana is two tablespoons. Under this bill, the manufacture and sale of the drug itself would remain illegal.”

