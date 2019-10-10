Wisconsin sending out letters to registered voters who moved

The State of Wisconsin is sending out letters to those who have recently moved in or out of the state.

The letters are sent to votes who have told another government agency that they have moved. This year, those who receive a letter will not be automatically removed from the voting list. If you have moved recently, you are being asked to change your voter registration address.

Nearly 234,000 registered votes will be receiving these letters.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says voters with questions about their voting status can check it online at MyVote.WI.gov.

