Wisconsin state campgrounds reopen with restrictions

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources opened state campgrounds Wednesday, June 10 with a few special conditions.

There will now be automatic touchless check in,park offices will remain closed and there will be signs to remind people on how to stay safe.

Group camping, shelters and amphitheaters will be closed through June 30. Towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concessions will remain closed.

The following State Natural Areas remain closed: Pewits Nest, Parfrey's Glen, Dells of the Wisconsin River, Gibraltar Rock.

The DNR notes that most restrooms at state properties are now open but some remote water fountains may be closed in the day.

Due to high demand, many parks are likely to reach their capacity limits so visitors are encouraged to explore during non-peak hours of before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., according to the DNR.

