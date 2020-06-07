Wisconsin state campgrounds to open June 10th

State campgrounds will reopen this week in Wisconsin. If you plan to head out to a campsite, park staff members say it’s important to be prepared, especially this season with the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Campgrounds will open Wednesday after restrooms opened at state parks last week.

Park staff recommends bringing extra water, food, hand sanitizer and soap so campers can avoid community bathrooms and areas as much as possible.

The Wisconsin DNR and state park staff plan to monitor the reopening of state campgrounds and make changes to the rules if necessary. People are asked to practice social distancing and if beaches become too crowded they may have to close.

“We are excited to see the campers come back, we love when people enjoy the properties but we are still doing our best to make sure people have a good safe experience. We are calling on the public to do their part to socially distance to not travel in groups, to pack in pack out, take your trash home with you and I think that is one of the biggest things we have seen is litter. We miss our visitors, we miss our campers so we are really happy to reopen next week,” said Miss VanLanduyt.

Because of COVID-19, admission is only available online or over the phone so campers can avoid checking in at an office and head right to their campsites.

The DNR wants to remind campers that they are not selling fire wood at the parks so people will have to bring their own.

