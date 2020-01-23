Wisconsin tax collections up $818 million above projections

Wisconsin tax collections came in more than $818 million above projections made last summer, an increase that will fuel the push to cut taxes in an election year.

Republicans who control the Legislature are discussing a tax cut, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been more cautious and voiced concerns about meeting other priorities and warding against a future economic downturn.

Any tax cut that the Legislature approves would have to be signed by Evers before becoming law.

The latest revenue forecast comes from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The net increase to the state's general fund is $452 million.

