Tourism revenue in the Chippewa Valley hit a bit of a snag in 2018.

That’s according to a new report from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Eau Claire County saw $256-million in direct traveler spending in 2018, about one million less the year previous. But, that figure is still $28-million more than tourism brought in during 2016.

A spokesperson for ‘Visit Eau Claire’ says the data shows how important travel is to the local creative economy.