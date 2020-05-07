Wisconsin unemployment fund could be depleted by October



Associated Press= MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin could run out of money to pay unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic as early as October 11.

The state Department of Workforce Development released that worst-case scenario Thursday. Two other projections, which assume fewer unemployment payments, show the fund being depleted in January or September 2021.

Department spokesman Ben Jedd says if the state runs out of money, it could borrow from the federal government so the unemployed still receive benefit checks. That is what happened during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

