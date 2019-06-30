Wisconsin woman arrested for 7th OWI.

Shana L Corbine, 39 years of age, from Webster, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

On Sunday, June 30, 2019 at approximately 3:36 am, Shana L. Corbine was observed traveling southbound on STH 93 at Golf Road without her headlamps activated during hours of darkness.

A WI State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop Corbine for the violation, but she continued southbound on STH 93 and turned the wrong way onto the I94 eastbound off ramp prior to stopping on the

ramp.

The Trooper observed signs of impairment and requested Corbine to perform field sobriety tests.

Corbine fell down during the testing, so an ambulance was called and she was transported to Sacred Heart hospital.

An evidentiary blood draw was taken at the hospital and will be submitted for blood alcohol analysis.

Corbine remained at the hospital for evaluation of her medical condition,

but she will be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants/drugs, 7th offense.