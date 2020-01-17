Wisconsinites make mad dash to grocery stores ahead of snow storm

As western Wisconsin prepares for another snow storm, many Wisconsinites spent Friday making the mad dash to grocery stores to stock up on essentials.

Nearly all register lanes were open Friday afternoon at Festival Foods in Eau Claire.

“Usually the day of and the day before we are expecting the weather is super busy,” says Festival Foods employee, Jana Stoa. “It is a little bit hectic but it helps my day go faster.”

Kenny Bruce of Eau Claire spent Friday afternoon buying pizza, ginger ale, chocolate milk and more to get through the storm.

“I am stocking up on some staples, getting gas for my snow blower,” Bruce says. “I’m trying to stay warm it’s going to be cold cold cold.”

Some customers say it was difficult to even find a parking spot.

“It’s just crowded it’s not normally this busy,” says Bruce McCarty who was stocking up on staples and food for the Packers game on Sunday.

Other customers like Laura Laink were out helping others.

“I am helping everyone else prepare I work for a home company so I’m shopping for people who can’t shop for themselves,” Laink says. “Most of the people that I shop for have had a bigger list today than they usually do.”

Festival Foods workers say they are used to long lines when inclement weather hits.

“Everyone is on the same page to stock up on food to stay in for the weekend,” Stoa says.

