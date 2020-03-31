Wisconsinites petition for golf courses to be open during stay at home order

After warmer weather started to move in last week, local golf courses were planning to open their doors earlier than years past.

"it is perfect for golf right now, it's beautiful, all the snow is gone,” said Pine Meadow Groundskeeper Kelsey Erickson.

But after Evers issued a stay at home order last week, golf courses were deemed non essential.

"We had it all planned out,” Erickson said. “We had a day picked we were going to open to the public and within a couple hours that changed and they said no golf courses."

Erickson says when it comes to social distancing, golf courses should be allowed to open.

"I see so many people out walking in the groups, not even big groups, maybe three or four people, the same you would have on a golf course,” he said. “What's any different than distancing them out here."

Erickson also says there are things that can be done to make sure the course is safe for everyone.

"No rakes for the bunkers, no water in the ball washers, leaving the pins in, and I heard a couple courses actually pulled the cups up two inches off the ground,” he said. “So if the ball hit the cup, it was good for a put just to help people get outside."

There are even petitions online signed by thousands of Wisconsinites calling on Evers to allow golf courses to be open.

"I saw a few of them, one of them I did sign and pass along,” Erickson said. “The PGA is helping to fight it, the wisconsin golf association as well."

With hopes to open earlier than years past, Erickson says he is not optimistic an early start will happen this year.

"Right now with the way everything has been going if the order stays in place and nothing changes it is going to open up about the same time as the last two years."