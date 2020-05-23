Wisconsinites shop for socially distant recreation options

As we enter into summer in the Chippewa Valley people may be looking for more to do outdoors.

Since team sports have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Play it Again Sports is selling more items for sports that are more social distance friendly. Items that have been popular to purchase include golf clubs - Frisbee golf discs and racket sport equipment. Owner Frank Irvine says many customers have also been looking for fitness equipment for home gyms.

“Primarily for everybody right now, fitness, exercise and weight equipment. weight benches, dumbbells, cardio equipment, treadmills, elliptical, those kinds of things,” Irvine says. “With the gyms closed everybody had to readjust and get their work-outs in a different way.”

Irvine says he has also seen more families coming into the store looking for things they can do together. He says the second hand store gets shipments of new items in about once a week and to check back if they don't have what you are looking for.