Wisconsinites still waiting on unemployment benefits

As the first month of the Safer at Come order comes to a close, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin workers are turning to unemployment as their only means of income.

The unprecedented number of applications is causing a back-log at the state unemployment office, according to program and policy analyst Emily Savard.

“Since March 1, we've had about 400,000 people who have filed an initial application for unemployment benefits,” Savard said. “All the claims will be processed, it just depends on when we are able to get to them.”

The amount of applications is twice the number Wisconsin saw during the height of the Great Recession. Some people, who started filing weeks ago, are still waiting for their benefits. Cheryl Velherst of Granton, is one of those workers.

“I was furloughed from my job on March 17,” she said. “I've called daily. I stay on the phone anywhere from one hour and five hours and still haven't gotten through.”

Velherst was just one day into a new job when the pandemic started. Her claim is still pending and she is unable to get in contact with anyone. She said she just wants answers.

“It was like calling into the radio station for a contest. Just hitting redial and redial,” she said. “Yesterday I literally memorized the speech they give about waiting for answers from the Department of Labor. I don't even know if they have those answers. ”

In an effort to field more calls, Savard said they are adding staff as quickly as possible, but processing each application takes time.

'We are increasing staffing, we have taken on over 100 staff from different departments and division, we are in the process of taking applications right now to bring on about 200 additional staff,” she said. “If it says it is still pending, we are working on it. It's not going to get thrown away or tossed out the door. It's just us playing catch-up at this point.”

For people like Velherst, that help cannot come fast enough.

“It's not just me, but when you're sitting there dialing the phone all day, it feels like just you,” she said. “It feels like you're the only one there not getting through and it gets pretty frustrating.”