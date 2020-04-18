After the closure of golf courses due to the original Safer at Home order issued by Governor Evers, Wisconsinites will soon be able to hit the links once again.

Evers extended the Safer at Home order until at least May 26, but has eased some restrictions, including allowing golf courses to reopen. Public and private courses will be allowed to open on April 24th.

Pine Meadows Golf Club is offering a special deal to all front-line health care workers as a way to say thank you. General Manager Valarie Henneman says it is the least they can do for those who risk their lives making sure we stay safe.

“We're doing free family memberships for the year 2020 for all front-line health care workers. We just want to give back and help take care of people who are taking care of us during this pandemic,” she said. “A lot of people love golf and it's just something you can do in a healthy and safe way.”

Pine Meadows is a 9-hole, Par -3 course located in Eau Claire. It will also be opening its kitchen for take-out orders only. The full list of restrictions that courses must adhere to are as follows:

1. The use of golf carts is prohibited.

2. Social Distancing Requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household.

3. All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.

4. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Any restaurant or bar facility may remain open and must comply with all restrictions in Section 13.d. and 13.e. of this Order.

4. Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course.

5. All maintenance work and groundskeepers shall comply with Section 2.b.i. and 2.b.ii. of this Order. All other functions may only continue under Minimum Basic Operations.

6. Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.

A complete copy of the newest Safer at Home order can be found here.