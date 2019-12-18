Wisconsin's Gov. Evers says state is open to refugees

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his state will continue to welcome refugees.

Evers' announcement Wednesday made him the latest governor to say so since President Donald Trump gave states and counties the power to reject refugees. Evers said Wisconsin has "a rich history of opening its doors" to people of all backgrounds."

He criticized the Trump administration for throwing up roadblocks. Despite his declaration, Wisconsin counties could still vote to refuse refugees, though there's no indication any are considering it.