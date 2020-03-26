Wisconsin’s PBS stations to begin at-home learning broadcasts Monday, March 30th

As schools in Wisconsin have closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, PBS Wisconsin and Milwaukee PBS announce at-home learning for students and families by broadcasting a new weekday television schedule of programming. The shows will meet the Wisconsin state academic standards.

Starting on March 30th, PBS Wisconsin will dedicate the 5 a.m.-5 p.m. daytime weekday schedule on The Wisconsin Channel, or PBS Wisconsin-2, and Milwaukee PBS will dedicate the 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daytime weekday schedule on WMVT 36.1 to educational programming that includes specific blocks of time for pre-K through 12th grade. Shows will cover a wide range of subjects that include English language arts, social studies, science and math.

