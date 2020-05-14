Wisconsin's daily average of new COVID-19 cases went up for the first time in a week

Despite reporting the second highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first day in May, the percentage of total tests that are coming back positive remains low.

That’s because the Department of Health Services reported the results of more tests Thursday than any day previously.

The agency’s daily coronavirus tracker showed 5,860 tests were recorded in the past day. Of those, 373 new cases were confirmed. Only the May 1 and May 8 reports showed more new positive tests, 460 and 375 respectively. However, because of increasing testing the percentage of total tests on both days was significantly lower. On May 1, that percentage stood at 12.7 percent, while on May 8, it was 8.1 percent.

The jump in new confirmed cases, however, reversed a week-long trend in which the rolling 14-day average number of news cases decreased. Between May 6 and May 13, that average slid from 340 per day to 286 per day, before ticking up to 294 on Thursday.

Thirteen more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of deaths from complications related to COVID-19 to 434.

With the latest numbers, 11,275 confirmed cases have been tallied and nearly 2,000 patients have been hospitalized.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,999 / 21

Columbia: 34 / 1

Crawford: 18 / 0

Dane: 494 / 22

Dodge: 83 / 1

Grant: 71 / 10

Green: 39 / 0

Green Lake: 10 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 56 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 15 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 4,387 / 242

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 393 / 14

Sauk: 74 / 3

Waukesha: 444 / 23

