Wisconsin’s dispatchers recognized for helping keep citizens safe

Gov. Tony Evers has declared April 14-20, 2019, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The week is designed to recognize Wisconsin’s dispatchers and communicators for their dedication to helping citizens in need and supporting law enforcement, fire, and EMS.

“Dispatchers and telecommunicators are the foundation of our first responder network,” said Gov. Evers. “They are usually the first voice people hear when they dial 9-1-1 seeking help, calming the callers while coordinating the emergency assistance from fire, law enforcement, and EMS. Their efforts help save lives every day.”

Currently, Wisconsin has approximately 109 public safety answer points (PSAPs) or 9-1-1 dispatch centers that receive more than 2.9 million emergency and non-emergency calls each year. Dispatchers not only assist the public but also provide support to public safety agencies utilizing telephones, radios, computers and other communications devices.

