Wish Week supports student at Chippewa Falls High School

During the giving season, a group of students from Chippewa Falls High School is coming together to help one of their own. All week long, the group of DECA students will be raising funds to help make a wish come true for one of their classmates.

Monday kicks off what is known as wish week at Chi Hi. These students are not only looking to their peers for this passion project but they are calling on the community to step up and help.

Wish week is more like work week for this group of DECA students. "At all of the sporting events, we will be doing a miracle minute where we run around and collect money in our buckets and eventually on Saturday the 14th we will be at the Chippewa Steel game,” said Logan Lecleir, a senior.

During the school day they will be hosting activities and selling buttons, sponsor stars and t-shirts. "We are probably going to make around 75 shirts,” said Taylor Pahl, a senior. “I am looking forward to see the results,” he added. And he's not just talking about the t-shirts but the greater impact the money has for their classmate. "Rhey is a sophomore at our school with a critical illness who receives a wish through Make A Wish,” Lecleir said.

Their goal is to raise $4000 to donate to Make A Wish that will give Railynn the wish she chooses. “I was really excited to work on this project because we have all had someone affected by some tragedy in their life and Make A Wish does amazing work,”

They are bringing together everyone to rally around one of their own to make her wish a reality. “If you got any extra change in your pocket please donate during sporting events, it may not mean a lot to you but it sure does mean a lot to her,” Pahl said.

Railynn has not chosen her wish yet but the students plan on raising enough money to help with whatever she decides. If you would like to donate to wish week CAUSE click here.

