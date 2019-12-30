With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century

In this June 15, 2017, file photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New York. According to figures released Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, by the U.S. Census Bureau, the past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration. (Credit: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Updated: Mon 2:58 PM, Dec 30, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration.

Figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau show the U.S. grew from the middle of 2018 to the middle of 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people.

The U.S. population stood at 328 million this year.

Demographer William Frey of The Brookings Institution says that’s the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus