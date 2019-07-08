With new law, Trump's state tax returns could go to Congress

Mon 10:49 AM, Jul 08, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump's New York state tax returns could be given to Congress under a new law in his home state.

The measure was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It directs state tax officials to share state returns of certain elected and appointed officials upon request from the chairpersons of one of three top congressional committees.

The new law could give Congress a way around the president's refusal to release his returns, though it's expected to face legal challenges.

Cuomo says that the change ensures no one is above the law and that the law was tailored to protect the tax privacy of everyday New Yorkers.

It's unclear when or even whether state tax officials can expect a request for the tax returns.

