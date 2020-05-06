Withee man charged with hunting deer during closed season

A Withee man has been charged in Clark County Court with several charges of illegally hunting.

Court records show Jeffery Kalepp has been charged with two counts of illegally shining of deer, elk or bear, resist a conservation warden, hunt deer during closed season and hunting without required approval.

The criminal complaint says on Nov. 4 Kalepp shot a large buck from a vehicle with a rifle. The deer was being illuminated by a spot light. Another incident of shining a deer happened on September.

Kalepp is scheduled to appear in court next on June 30.

