Witnesses testify in McCandless trial

First degree intentional homicide is one of the crimes in Wisconsin punishable by a life sentence.

Tuesday, the trials for two defendants facing that charge continued in both La Crosse County and Dunn County.

In the case against Ezra McCandless, the state called in three witnesses; DNA analyst Kevin Scott, fingerprint analyst Corissa Wobler and Dunn County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Rich Day.

“I obtained a male DNA profile from the swabbing of the blade. I concluded Alexander Woodworth was the source of the DNA,” Scott said.

That was one of the many parts of testimony the jury heard during the trial. Tuesday's testimony centered on evidence collected at the scene.

Scott explained his findings of the DNA evidence on the clothing worn by McCandless on March 22, 2018, along with the vehicle she and Woodworth were in and the knife used in his killing.

Scott personally examined the quote 'EMT-style" folding knife used in Woodworth's killing. He says at first, it did not look like it had blood on it.

“When I received the knife, there was nothing obvious on it,” he said.

He said his findings showed DNA from both McCandless and Woodworth was found on the knife.

“I then performed our DNA analysis in the O-2 swabbing and obtained a mixture of DNA from two individuals,” Scott said. “I was able to determine the major male contributor and I concluded that Alex Woodworth as the source of the major male contributor DNA. I found the minor contributor profile was consistent with the profile of Ezra McCandless and I concluded Ezra McCandless was the contributor of that minor source of DNA.”

Scott also says blood from both McCandless and Woodworth was found in the vehicle.

“I performed our presumptive test for blood and that test came back positive,” he said. “I did obtain a mixture of DNA from 2 individuals. I concluded that Alexander Woodworth and Ezra McCandless were included as possible contributors to that mixture profile.”

Attorneys for McCandless say she is expected to take the stand at some point, but that date has yet to be released.

