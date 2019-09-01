Woman, 38, impersonates her 21-year-old daughter to avoid arrest, police say

Heather Garcia faces charges for drug possession, driving with a revoked license and offering false personal information to a police officer. (Source: Davis County Jail)
By  | 
Posted:

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) - When police in Utah pulled over Heather Garcia on Saturday, all they knew was the silver BMW she was driving didn’t have a license plate.

Garcia was already in plenty of legal trouble. They just didn’t know how much until they tried to get her name.

Police told KUTV that Garcia wasn’t being honest when she told them her name was Mercedes. She claimed to have been was born in 1998, which might have been investigators’ first clue she wasn’t being truthful.

Garcia is actually 38, and after checking records, investigators learned Mercedes is actually the name of Garcia’s 21-year-old daughter.

Once they confirmed Garcia’s identity, authorities found out she had outstanding warrants. They also discovered a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia while searching her car.

Garcia faces charges for drug possession, driving with a revoked license and offering false personal information to a police officer.

<>Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.<>

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus