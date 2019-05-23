Woman accused of defrauding two Rice Lake businesses

A woman is charged with defrauding two Rice Lake businesses, after re-depositing thousands of dollars’ worth of checks.

Tanesha Good, 20, is accused of depositing her paychecks using a mobile banking app, then re-depositing them using an ATM.

With one of her employers, She allegedly re-deposited 13 of the 14 paychecks that she received as an employee.

Good says she made an honest mistake, insisting that she did not check her bank account often, and that she used the ATM in order to shred her old pay stubs.

She faces a total of six years in prison if convicted.