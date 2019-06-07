Woman accused of leading chase, starting garage on fire

A Chippewa Falls woman is charged for leading police on a chase and setting a garage on fire.

The charges stem from an incident on May 8th.

Police say that a fire alarm on the north side of Eau Claire was pulled by Barbara Link, 59, who quickly fled the scene. She is accused of leading police on a chase, ending when she pulled into a home on North Town Hall Road.

After getting into the garage, Link reportedly set the garage on fire before being removed from the building.

At the time of the incident, Link had already been charged with possession of meth, and was out of custody on a $1,000 bail.