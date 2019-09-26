Woman admitted to killing her disabled grandson, was afraid for his future, police say

Updated: Thu 1:26 PM, Sep 26, 2019

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police say a woman admitted to killing her disabled 30-year-old grandson out of fear for his future.

The apartments where Lillian Parks lived with her 30-year-old disabled grandson. Police say she admitted to killing him because she was afraid for his future. (Source: WWSB via Gray News)

They issued a warrant for 87-year-old Lillian Parks' arrest, saying she intentionally caused Joel Parks to overdose.

She will be taken into custody for second-degree murder when she is released from medical care. She is currently under treatment and evaluation.

Police say there is no timeline for when she will be released.

Police were called to an apartment on Riverfront Drive on Sunday, September 22 after Joel Parks’ sister found him dead inside.

Detectives say Lillian Parks was her grandson’s caregiver and guardian and that she made statements to officers saying she purposely caused her grandson to overdose and end his life. They said she believed that she would die soon and there would be no one left to care for him when she was gone.

Joel Parks was disabled and unable to care for himself. He lived in a group home during the week and stayed with his grandmother on the weekends. Police say his father is deceased and his mother is estranged.

The case remains under investigation.

