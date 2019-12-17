Woman arrested after 3-year-old left home alone

A woman has been arrested after a 3-year-old was found home alone.

Bridget Coit, Public Information Officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, says 28-year-old Cristina Hernandez‐Villarreal has been arrested for felony child neglect.

Coit says officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Christopher Drive Monday morning for a report of a child saying his 3-year-old sibling was home alone.

Law enforcement found the 3-year-old alone at the home and naked.

Officers confirmed there had been no adult supervision. They later learned Hernandez‐Villarreal was supposed to be caring for the children after the father went to work. The children had been left unattended from 5:40 a.m. until the six and eight-year-old siblings had gone to school. Coit says at that time, the youngest was left unattended.

Eau Claire Police say Hernandez‐Villarreal returned to the residence at 11 a.m.

