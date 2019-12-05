Woman arrested at Festival Foods for OWI, child in the car

Eau Claire Police arrested a woman at the North Clairemont Avenue Festival Foods for an OWI offense. Witnesses were concerned about the child in the vehicle.

Public Information Officer Bridget Coit says 39-year-old Crystal Gilbertson was arrested for OWI- second offense Monday.

A witness told law enforcement they saw a female fall out of her vehicle and also saw an alcohol bottle fall out of her pocket. They were concerned about a child that was also in the vehicle.

Coit says a six-year-old child was in the car and a family member was contacted to care of the child.

