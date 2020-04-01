Woman arrested in Burnett County death investigation case

Burnett County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been arrested in the case of a death investigation in Burnett County.

Sheriff Tracy Finch says Tara Appleton, 31, has been identified as the driver in the death investigation case and was arrested Monday.

Finch also says the autopsy shows 27-year-old Preston Decorah died from head injured consistent with a fall from a moving vehicle.

The Burnett County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call on Monday reporting that Decorah was lying in a driveway, unable to be woken up.