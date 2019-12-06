Woman charged in case of Dunn County malnourished dog

A woman has been charged in Dunn County Court regarding the case of Gabriel, the malnourished dog.

Court records show 29-year-old Anne Iehl has been charged with mistreatment of animals/cause death and intentionally fail to provide food for animal.

Iehl is scheduled back in court on Dec. 10 for her initial appearance. \

Iehl told officials she surrendered a male dog to the Dunn County Humane Society on November 1st, claiming she found the dog as a stray but later admitted to surrendering him and lying about finding him.