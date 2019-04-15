Woman charged with helping juveniles escape from Eau Claire Academy

An Eau Claire woman has been charged with helping two juveniles escape from Eau Claire Academy.

The academy is a residential treatment facility for troubled youth.

Ashlynn Alsteen, 20, has been charged with two counts of interfering with custody.

According to the criminal complaint, the juveniles say Alsteen planned to help them escape by packing belongings from their room and putting them in her car.

The juveniles then say on the night of March 30th they ran away and took an Uber to Alsteen's house.

Alsteen then allegedly harbored them for a night before taking them to Superior.

Eau Claire officer Josh Miller said, “Anytime a child goes on the run they're at risk for any bad things that can happen whether it be trafficking or exposure to drugs, alcohol things like that. Any kind of juvenile delinquent behavior can put them at risk.”

Alsteen faces up to 24 years in prison for both counts. She's due back in court in May.

