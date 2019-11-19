Woman charged with making false 9-1-1 call is sentenced to probation

A Chippewa Falls woman charged after calling in a false 9-1-1 call is sentenced to probation.

Shahannah Barnes, 28, pleaded no contest recently in Chippewa County court to an amended charge of resisting or obstructing an officer and false emergency 9-1-1 call. She was ordered to serve two years of probation and write a letter of apology to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Officers reported to Macomber Street in Chippewa Falls Aug. 8 for reports of someone hearing a woman yelling for help and telling someone to put down a gun. Barnes later admitted to officers that she called 9-1-1.

The home was searched, no firearm was located, and the people inside said nothing had happened. Police learned the caller was in a relationship with the man in the home where officers responded to.