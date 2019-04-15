Woman charged with trying to send drugs into county jail

A Dunn County woman is charged with trying to deliver drugs in to the Chippewa County jail

Five felony counts were filed today against 26-year-old Danielle Puig of Menomonie.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities detected several suspicious letters meant for inmates in the Chippewa County jail. They were found to have items sealed underneath the stamps. When examined, they tested positive for several substances - including heroin.

An initial appearance is set for Wednesday.