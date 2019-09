A Wood County woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Road and Elm Road in the Town of Seneca.

Deputies say the 41-year-old woman from Rudolph was going south on North Road when she missed a stop sign and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name isn't being released yet.