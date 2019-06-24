Woman extricated from vehicle after Monroe County crash

A woman is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon in Monroe County.

It happened on Highway 16 on the eastbound on-ramp of I-90.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ahmed Zohair Elamia of Rochester, Minnesota was attempting to get on I-90 when Elamia turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Elamia’s passenger, Elalyn Natiola, also of Rochester, had to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.