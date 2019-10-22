GRAPHIC: Woman found dead in dumpster was mother of suspect, police say

By  | 
Updated: Tue 3:54 PM, Oct 22, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo law enforcement says a man murdered his mother, stuffed her body into a suitcase and threw the suitcase into a dumpster.

Police say Antonio Cuevas was caught on surveillance camera throwing his mother's body into a dumpster. (Source: KKTV)

The victim, whose remains were found in a trash bin on Oct. 17, was identified by the Pueblo County coroner Monday as 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Garcia.

Antonio Cuevas, a 36-year-old wanted on a parole violation, was arrested the following day and is expected to face first-degree murder charges.

Police confirmed that Cuevas is the victim's son.

When police were first called to the crime scene, they weren't sure if a body had been dumped or if it was some type of prop for Halloween. The entire dumpster was towed from the scene.

Surveillance video later obtained by police shows a man removing a suitcase from the trunk of a car and tossing it into a dumpster. The video was taken around 6:42 a.m. and the body was discovered three hours later.

Cuevas' wife, Melanie Ann Cuevas, was also arrested Friday for a criminal impersonation warrant.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that Cuevas' car, seen in the surveillance video, was found at a recycling facility in Pueblo on Friday.

Copyright 2019 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus