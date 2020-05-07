Woman found guilty of stealing from Eau Claire animal shelter

An Eau Claire woman pleaded no contest to stealing from an Eau Claire animal shelter, the court found her guilty.

Records show Nicolle Wilson pleaded no contest two counts of theft of a business setting and one count of fraud against a financial institution. Eau Claire County Court accepted the plea and found Wilson guilty.

The criminal complaint listed Wilson as the bookkeeper for the humane association from May to September of 2018. She was accused of trying to cash a $60,000 check.