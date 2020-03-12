Woman hurt in Vernon Co. crash, intoxication possible factor

A woman from rural Viola is taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Vernon County, and she could face charges for 3rd offense operating under the influence.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, March 12 on Highway 131, near County Road U in the Town of Kickapoo.

The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Andrea Clark was driving on north on Hwy 131 when she lost control, crossed the centerline, and hit the southbound guardrail on the bridge.

Deputies say the vehicle then spun around and came to rest against the northbound guardrail with her vehicle facing south.

When first responders arrived on scene, Clark was trapped in the driver's seat.

Clark was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say she was not wearing a seatbelt and airbags did not deploy.

The sheriff's office plans to recommend charges to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office against Clark for operating under the influence third offense and operating while revoked.