Woman identifies herself as alleged R. Kelly victim

Chicago prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts involving one victim on Thursday. / Source: Cook County Sheriff’s Office
By  | 
Updated: Fri 3:12 PM, May 31, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman has come forward to say publicly that 11 new sex-related felony counts against R. Kelly stem from allegations she made about the R&B singer.

Jerhonda Pace writes on her Facebook page that she's the alleged victim prosecutors identify as "J.P." in court papers. Anticipating an angry reaction by Kelly's fans, Pace — one of four women Kelly was charged in February with sexually abusing — wrote: "no matter how "wrong" you think I am, the law is on my side, a MINOR at the time."

The Associated Press doesn't usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Pace has gone public with her allegations.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse and is due back in court next week on the new charges.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus