Woman in critical condition after getting hit by reported drunk driver in Eau Claire

One woman is in critical, but stable condition after being hit by an SUV while on a bike ride with her daughter.

Jack Swenson, 22, is accused of hitting a woman who was riding her bike in Eau Claire. The woman's teenage daughter was running beside her.

It happened in Sunday near the 1900 block of Starr Avenue.

Police say that Swenson did not stop his vehicle and went on to hit multiple mailboxes, a stopped car, and a fire hydrant. After so many collisions, Swenson's SUV got stuck, and authorities took him into custody.

He was arrested for OWI, causing injury and felony hit-and-run, along with 23 traffic citations.

