Woman injured after parking lot accident in Trempealeau County

A Trempealeau woman is injured after hitting two parked cars. Officials say she hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Lisa Humfeld, was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury after the incident.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Sunday at 11:19 a.m. in the Boondocks Bar and Grill parking lot in the town of Calendonia.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.