Woman injured, man arrested for OWI after crash

A Tomah man is arrested for OWI after a two car crash resulting in the injury of one person according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report, the crash happened around 2:37 a.m. Sunday morning on State Highway 21 near Ensign Road. The sheriff’s office identifies the person injured as 73-year-old Garrene Peasley of Oakdale.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Peasley was found in the front yard of a residence on State Highway 21. Peasley was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for serious and potential life threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 36-year-old Charles Davis Jr. of Tomah for OWI.

Traffic on State Highway 21 was down to one lane for almost five hours while law enforcement investigated.

The crash is still under investigation.

