Woman killed in fatal crash

Deputies say alcohol is to blame for a fatal crash in Polk County.

The two-car crash happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. on County Highway M, just north of the Saint Croix/Polk County line. Deputies say a truck pulling a trailer tried to make a left turn onto East Cedar Lake Road, when it hit a car driving southbound.

A woman in that southbound car died at the scene. The 3 people inside the truck were not hurt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department called out its Accident Reconstruction Team to map the scene of the incident. This investigation is still on-going and the names of those involved have not been released.