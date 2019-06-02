Woman leaps from window to escape 6-hour rape, NYPD says

Police identified the suspect as Michael Hosang, a 53-year-old black male who stands about 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. (Source: New York Police Department)
NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police in New York are searching for the man accused of raping a 29-year-old woman over the course of six hours on the morning of May 30.

Investigators said the crime took place inside the suspect’s home from 6 a.m. until noon, at which point the victim managed to free herself by leaping from the window.

Her condition is unknown, but detectives said the suspect fractured her face by punching her multiple times.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Hosang, a 53-year-old black male who stands about 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and sports a bald head.

When the victim escaped, the suspect fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate that reads “JZEY32.”

NYPD wants anyone with information about Hosang’s whereabouts to call their Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

