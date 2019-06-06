Woman out of $9,000 because of asphalt paving scam

Joyce Diestler is warning the community of a scam that left her out thousands of dollars.

Diestler said she was scammed by Asphalt Paving and can't get a call back from the company after botching the work on her driveway last week.

"I questioned it all along the way, but I didn’t know what I was talking about, and I pretty much got ripped off and they will not return my phone calls," Diestler said.

She thought she was getting the perfect deal.

“Joe called me and I’m like, 'How did you get my number?' and he kept saying, 'Home Advisory,'" said Diestler.

Joe, the owner of Asphalt Paving, told Diestler they would give her a deal and pave her driveway for only $9,000.

“He told me that it was going to cost $14,275, I believe, but because they needed to get their asphalt quota in that he would do it for 9,000," said Diestler.

But what Diestler didn't know is the finished product would be uneven, unfinished and unsatisfactory.

"They won’t pick up my phone calls," said Diestler.

Thinking we'd take our questions straight to the source, we called Asphalt Paving.

The man on the phone told us to call back in a hour, but no one answered on the second call.

The state's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection tells us it's working with police to find the scammers, but Diestler said if they are not found she just wants to warn the community they're out there.