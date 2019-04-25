Woman pleads for return of her therapy pig

Sydney Forestal recalls the heartbreaking moments she sprinted after two people in a truck she believes took her beloved pet pig, Barbie.

Sydney Forestal said the therapy animal was stolen from her front yard. (Source: KRQE/CNN/)

"And it's not just a pet pig. This pig, I work with her,” Forestal explained. “She's my passion of what I do, working with individuals and creating a movement and animal therapy."

Barbie is well-known from her work in the community as a therapy animal.

."We've been working with adults with developmental disabilities,” Forestal said. “We work with children with high-risk needs."

Armed with an outpouring of community support, Forestal said barbie should be easily recognizable because she squeals loudly and often when scared, and because of her unique, glamorous look.

"She has a black bowtie around her neck, pink nails, gray and silver with black dots and a pink nose that you can't miss," she said.

Forestal said it was after a recreational therapy session with barbie the day she let Barbie and her other pig, Elvis, hang out in her front yard.

That's when she believes barbie was taken.

"I heard my neighbor yelling, 'Help me!' And so, I ran outside and she said that somebody took my pig, and I saw the black truck."

She raced after them for a couple blocks before they got away.

"Barbie has had an impact, not just on me, but on a lot of people in the community," Forestal said.

Now, she's pleading for help on Facebook for any information leading to the beloved pig.

"She has a job. She doesn't deserve to be treated wrong, so I just hope she's OK," Forestal concluded.

She’s offering a reward for information leading to the return of Barbie.

