Woman pleads guilty to GoFundMe scam involving homeless man

GoFundMe page was established in November 2017 after Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless veteran, gave Katelyn McClure (from right) his last $20 to get home safely after her car ran out of gas, Photo Date: undated / Photo: GoFundMe / (MGN)
Updated: Mon 3:59 PM, Apr 15, 2019

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman pleaded guilty to her role in concocting a feel-good tale about a homeless man rescuing her from the side of a highway and scamming 14,000 donors out of $400,000 in GoFundMe contributions.

Katelyn McClure pleaded guilty in state Superior Court Monday to second-degree theft by deception under a plea agreement.

Prosecutors say McClure will serve four years in state prison and must repay the $400,000 under the deal. She must also testify against her former boyfriend and co-defendant Mark D'Amico.

McClure's plea comes after Johnny Bobbitt was sentenced Friday to five years' probation for his role in the scheme.

Prosecutors say the trio fabricated the 2017 story of Bobbitt rescuing McClure from the side of a Philadelphia highway to enrich themselves.

D'Amico has denied wrongdoing.

 
